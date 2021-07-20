Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of FUN opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

