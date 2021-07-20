Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.92. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.