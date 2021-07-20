Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $476,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $284.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.26.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.