Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $400,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

