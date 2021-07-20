Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,275 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. Insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

