Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 569,987 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569,987 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Cohu worth $46,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $171,108.00. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

