Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 279,604 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $47,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

