Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $52.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,459 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $52,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

