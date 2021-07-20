Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $48.86 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $48,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after buying an additional 59,296 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.14 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

