Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 515,766 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $44,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,789 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

