Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,610 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.34% of First Hawaiian worth $47,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

