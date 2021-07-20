Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 120,244 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $44,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

