American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE AMWL opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.07.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.