American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $302.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Tower traded as high as $284.63 and last traded at $284.62, with a volume of 4978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

