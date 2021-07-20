American Outdoor Brands’ (AOUT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $28.77 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $403.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

