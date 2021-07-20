American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Update

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
American Caresource stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,661. American Caresource has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
