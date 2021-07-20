American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Insider John J. Moroney Sells 495,500 Shares

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) insider John J. Moroney sold 495,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $29,730.00.

Shares of ABMC stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,212. The company has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. American Bio Medica Co. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.