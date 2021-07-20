American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stake Boosted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $46,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,797,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after buying an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 103.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 307,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

