Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 186,685 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,685 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,328,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.42. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

