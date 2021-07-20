Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 896,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Also, Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95. Insiders have sold 25,312,095 shares of company stock worth $586,272,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

