Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 23,570 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of TransUnion worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

