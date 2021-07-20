Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 437,220 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $82,160.00. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,806,789 shares of company stock worth $150,227,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.