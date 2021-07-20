Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $25.63 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

