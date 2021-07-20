Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $21.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,375 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Bruker worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

