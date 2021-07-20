Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of ION Acquisition Corp 1 worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter worth about $3,457,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IACA opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

