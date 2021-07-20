ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,561 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,849 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,880. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

