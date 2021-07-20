Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

ASPS stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

