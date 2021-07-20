AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,747,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 2,996,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

AltaGas stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

