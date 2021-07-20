Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

Alstom stock opened at €35.15 ($41.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.18. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

