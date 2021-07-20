Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.35 on Tuesday, reaching $2,496.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,411.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

