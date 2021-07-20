Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,129,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $39.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,624.68. 20,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,480.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

