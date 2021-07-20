Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $19.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $90 EPS for the current fiscal year and $98 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG opened at $2,585.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,480.69. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,659.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

