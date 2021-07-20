Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.54% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
AHAC stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.