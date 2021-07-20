Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

AHAC stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

