Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.50.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,004. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

