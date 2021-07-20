Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.64.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

