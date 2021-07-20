Alliance Global Partners Trims Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Target Price to C$1.50

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its target price reduced by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

