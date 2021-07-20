Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.