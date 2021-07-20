Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $1,012,993.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock worth $4,758,406. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.