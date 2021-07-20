Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $1,012,993.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock worth $4,758,406. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.