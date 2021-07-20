All Sports (SOC) Price Down 8.5% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $24.89 million and $1.64 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00757594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.