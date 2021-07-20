Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.40.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B stock opened at C$48.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.