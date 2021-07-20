Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.