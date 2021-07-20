Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

