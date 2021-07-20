Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

AA opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 266.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 204,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 18.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,193 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

