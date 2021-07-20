Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.79. 161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Several brokerages have commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $645.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

