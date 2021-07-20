Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.92. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.72, with a volume of 216,751 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AD.UN shares. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$751.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.34.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

