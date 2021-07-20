Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 2,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,751. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

