Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.21.

ADC stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

