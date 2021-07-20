agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGL. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

NYSE:AGL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

