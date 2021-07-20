agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Purchases $499,100.00 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Clay Richards purchased 21,700 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,100.00.
agilon health stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.
