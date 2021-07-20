agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Purchases $499,100.00 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Clay Richards purchased 21,700 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,100.00.

agilon health stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

