ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AGESY stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

